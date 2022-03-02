Campbell's® Condensed Old Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Old Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed Old Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed Old Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed Old Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed Old Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Condensed Old Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup

11 ozUPC: 0005100001437
Product Details

Find comfort in a classic with Campbell's Condensed Old-Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup. We blend bright, farm-grown tomatoes with tender rice to create a satisfyingly delicious soup for you. Dig into steamy bowls on their own or add warm crusty bread to your soup experience. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Packaged in a non-BPA-lined recyclable can
  • Low in fat & cholesterol
  • Crafted with good, honest ingredients like farm-grown tomatoes and rice
  • Cozy up with a steamy bowl

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium770mg33.48%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Rice, Sugar, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Citric Acid, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Calcium Chloride], Water, Disodium Phosphate, Enzymes), Beta Carotene For Color, Natural Flavoring, Celery Extract, Onion Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
