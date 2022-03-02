Campbell's® Condensed Old Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup
Product Details
Find comfort in a classic with Campbell's Condensed Old-Fashioned Tomato Rice Soup. We blend bright, farm-grown tomatoes with tender rice to create a satisfyingly delicious soup for you. Dig into steamy bowls on their own or add warm crusty bread to your soup experience. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Packaged in a non-BPA-lined recyclable can
- Low in fat & cholesterol
- Crafted with good, honest ingredients like farm-grown tomatoes and rice
- Cozy up with a steamy bowl
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Rice, Sugar, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Citric Acid, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Calcium Chloride], Water, Disodium Phosphate, Enzymes), Beta Carotene For Color, Natural Flavoring, Celery Extract, Onion Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
