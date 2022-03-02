Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Rice, Sugar, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Citric Acid, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Calcium Chloride], Water, Disodium Phosphate, Enzymes), Beta Carotene For Color, Natural Flavoring, Celery Extract, Onion Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible