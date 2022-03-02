Campbell's® Condensed Reduced Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Warm your soul by the bowl with Campbell's® Condensed 25% Less Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup. We craft full-flavored, timeless soup with seasoned chicken broth, enriched egg noodles and tender chicken meat with no antibiotics that’s satisfyingly lower in sodium than our regular soup. When you grab the familiar red and white can, know you’re grabbing a trustworthy brand that lacks artificial flavors and colors. This delicious soup, made with lower sodium natural sea salt, delivers all of the great taste you expect from Campbell's but with less sodium than our regular soup.
- Crafted with seasoned chicken broth, from-scratch and dried egg noodles
- 25% lower sodium than our regular product
- Classic, comforting soup that will satisfy
- 60 calories per 1/2 cup serving
- Made for Real, Real Life.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chicken Fat, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Cornstarch, Modified Food Starch, Flavoring, Chicken Broth†, Cane Sugar, Beta Carotene For Color, Onions†, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Yeast Extract, Chicken†, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.† Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More