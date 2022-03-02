Campbell's® Condensed Reduced Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Reduced Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed Reduced Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed Reduced Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed Reduced Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed Reduced Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Condensed Reduced Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup

10.75 ozUPC: 0005100016680
Product Details

Warm your soul by the bowl with Campbell's® Condensed 25% Less Sodium Chicken Noodle Soup. We craft full-flavored, timeless soup with seasoned chicken broth, enriched egg noodles and tender chicken meat with no antibiotics that’s satisfyingly lower in sodium than our regular soup. When you grab the familiar red and white can, know you’re grabbing a trustworthy brand that lacks artificial flavors and colors. This delicious soup, made with lower sodium natural sea salt, delivers all of the great taste you expect from Campbell's but with less sodium than our regular soup.

  • Crafted with seasoned chicken broth, from-scratch and dried egg noodles
  • 25% lower sodium than our regular product
  • Classic, comforting soup that will satisfy
  • 60 calories per 1/2 cup serving
  • Made for Real, Real Life.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chicken Fat, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Cornstarch, Modified Food Starch, Flavoring, Chicken Broth†, Cane Sugar, Beta Carotene For Color, Onions†, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Yeast Extract, Chicken†, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.† Dehydrated

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

