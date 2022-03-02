Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chicken Fat, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Cornstarch, Modified Food Starch, Flavoring, Chicken Broth†, Cane Sugar, Beta Carotene For Color, Onions†, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Yeast Extract, Chicken†, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.† Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More