Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Potassium Chloride, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Monopotassium Phosphate, Celery Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

