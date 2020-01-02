Campbell's® Condensed Tomato Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Tomato Soup

23.2 ozUPC: 0005100021239
There's a reason that Campbell's Condensed Tomato Soup reigns supreme. Every can is made with 12 farm-grown tomatoes. It's the start of any great meal - whether you want to cozy up with a warm bowl of Campbell's Tomato Soup or customize it with endless toppings! Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with this tomato soup by using it as the start of recipes like beef taco skillet. Get ready to create with this trusted pantry staple. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • 12 tomatoes in every can
  • Easy addition to a weeknight dinner
  • Pair with its forever BFF - grilled cheese
  • Add toppings, like Goldfish crackers
  • Customizable for everyone in the family
  • Try it as a start to great recipes
  • Cozy up with a warm bowl
  • Family favorite all year long

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg20%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar12g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium700mg20%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Potassium Chloride, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Monopotassium Phosphate, Celery Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More