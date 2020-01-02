Campbell's® Condensed Tomato Soup
Product Details
There's a reason that Campbell's Condensed Tomato Soup reigns supreme. Every can is made with 12 farm-grown tomatoes. It's the start of any great meal - whether you want to cozy up with a warm bowl of Campbell's Tomato Soup or customize it with endless toppings! Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with this tomato soup by using it as the start of recipes like beef taco skillet. Get ready to create with this trusted pantry staple. M'm! M'm! Good!
- 12 tomatoes in every can
- Easy addition to a weeknight dinner
- Pair with its forever BFF - grilled cheese
- Add toppings, like Goldfish crackers
- Customizable for everyone in the family
- Try it as a start to great recipes
- Cozy up with a warm bowl
- Family favorite all year long
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Potassium Chloride, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Monopotassium Phosphate, Celery Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More