Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup

4 ct / 10.5 ozUPC: 0005100024868
Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with our Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup that instantly adds creamy, rich comfort to any dish. This Cream of Chicken Soup starts with farm fresh cream, high-quality chicken stock and tender roasted chicken raised without antibiotics. Inspire your family meals, try it as a recipe starter, or add it to your next 15-minute chicken & rice. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Rich & creamy chicken soup
  • Perfect to jumpstart great recipes
  • Try it as a recipe starter
  • Real ingredients like tender chicken
  • Starts with farm fresh cream for rich flavor
  • Try it in one-pan pasta or chicken pot pie
  • Easy recipe inspiration
  • Timesaving ingredient

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium870mg37.83%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Modified Cornstarch, Vegetable Oil, Cream, Wheat Flour, Chicken Meat, Chicken Fat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Whey, Dehydrated Chicken, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Water, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavoring, Beta Carotene For Color, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Celery Extract, Sunflower Oil, Onion Extract, Butter (Cream, Annatto)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
