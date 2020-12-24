Campbell's® Cream of Chicken Condensed Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with our Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup that instantly adds creamy, rich comfort to any dish. This Cream of Chicken Soup starts with farm fresh cream, high-quality chicken stock and tender roasted chicken raised without antibiotics. Inspire your family meals, try it as a recipe starter, or add it to your next 15-minute chicken & rice. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Rich & creamy chicken soup
- Perfect to jumpstart great recipes
- Try it as a recipe starter
- Real ingredients like tender chicken
- Starts with farm fresh cream for rich flavor
- Try it in one-pan pasta or chicken pot pie
- Easy recipe inspiration
- Timesaving ingredient
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Modified Cornstarch, Vegetable Oil, Cream, Wheat Flour, Chicken Meat, Chicken Fat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Whey, Dehydrated Chicken, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Water, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavoring, Beta Carotene For Color, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Celery Extract, Sunflower Oil, Onion Extract, Butter (Cream, Annatto)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More