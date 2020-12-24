Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Modified Cornstarch, Vegetable Oil, Cream, Wheat Flour, Chicken Meat, Chicken Fat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Whey, Dehydrated Chicken, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Water, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavoring, Beta Carotene For Color, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Celery Extract, Sunflower Oil, Onion Extract, Butter (Cream, Annatto)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

