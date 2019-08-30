Campbell's Cream of Onion Condensed Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Cream of Onion Soup features the perfect balance of savory onions and decadent cream. Stock this comforting soup as a go-to ingredient for recipes.
- Made with honest, farm-grown onions and real cream
- Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
- Use as an ingredient for recipes that need a rich boost
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Canola, and/or Soybean), Dehydrated Onions, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Sauterne Wine, Salt, Dehydrated Whey, Butter (Cream [Milk]), Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Beta Carotene For Color
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More