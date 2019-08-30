Campbell's Cream of Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Cream of Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's Cream of Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's Cream of Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's Cream of Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's Cream of Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's Cream of Onion Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100001617
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Cream of Onion Soup features the perfect balance of savory onions and decadent cream. Stock this comforting soup as a go-to ingredient for recipes.

  • Made with honest, farm-grown onions and real cream
  • Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
  • Use as an ingredient for recipes that need a rich boost

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium790mg32.92%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.33%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Canola, and/or Soybean), Dehydrated Onions, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Sauterne Wine, Salt, Dehydrated Whey, Butter (Cream [Milk]), Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Beta Carotene For Color

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
