Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup
Product Details
No matter where you go, you can savor the comforting flavor of Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup. We've bundled up a creamy rendition of our timeless recipe into a convenient microwavable bowl. Ready in just minutes, you'll find comfort by the spoonful wherever life takes you.
- Enjoy the timeless comfort of Creamy Tomato Soup
- Packaged in easy-to-open, microwave-safe bowls, ready in minutes
- Perfect for a quick on-the-go snack
- Enjoy anywhere- work, home, and school
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Contains Less Than 2% of: Skim Milk, Cream**, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Soy Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Monopotassium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Butter (Cream, Annatto), Cream (Cream, Soy Lecithin) **, Butter (Cream, Salt) **, Buttermilk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Whey Protein Concentrate, Celery Extract, Xanthan Gum, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Milkfat, Garlic Oil. **Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More