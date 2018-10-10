Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup

15.4 ozUPC: 0005100016461
Product Details

No matter where you go, you can savor the comforting flavor of Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup. We've bundled up a creamy rendition of our timeless recipe into a convenient microwavable bowl. Ready in just minutes, you'll find comfort by the spoonful wherever life takes you.

  • Enjoy the timeless comfort of Creamy Tomato Soup
  • Packaged in easy-to-open, microwave-safe bowls, ready in minutes
  • Perfect for a quick on-the-go snack
  • Enjoy anywhere- work, home, and school

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium850mg36.96%
Total Carbohydrate44g16%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar27g
Protein5g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium1350mg30%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Contains Less Than 2% of: Skim Milk, Cream**, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Soy Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Monopotassium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Butter (Cream, Annatto), Cream (Cream, Soy Lecithin) **, Butter (Cream, Salt) **, Buttermilk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Whey Protein Concentrate, Celery Extract, Xanthan Gum, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Milkfat, Garlic Oil. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

