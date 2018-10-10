Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Contains Less Than 2% of: Skim Milk, Cream**, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Soy Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Monopotassium Phosphate, Sunflower Lecithin, Butter (Cream, Annatto), Cream (Cream, Soy Lecithin) **, Butter (Cream, Salt) **, Buttermilk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Whey Protein Concentrate, Celery Extract, Xanthan Gum, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Milkfat, Garlic Oil. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible