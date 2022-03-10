Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup
Product Details
Warm up with our mini cups of Campbell's Creamy Tomato Soup. The perfect lunch snack, our Creamy Tomato Soup cups are ideal for pairing with your favorite sandwich or salad! Our perfectly portioned microwaveable cups are deliciously convenient for the office or home. A creamy rendition of our timeless recipe, our soup tastes just like what you grew up on.
- PERFECT LUNCH SNACK FOR PAIRING: Each creamy tomato soup cup is perfectly portioned for pairing. At 7 ounces per serving, eat it with a sandwich or salad.
- TOMATO SOUP ON THE GO: Our creamy tomato soup is conveniently packaged in microwavable cups, and cooks in only one minute!
- NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES: Our creamy tomato soup is a vegetarian classic.
- 140 CALORIES PER SERVING: Perfect to enjoy as a snack or as part of a well-balanced meal.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Contains Less Than 2% of: Skim Milk, Cream**, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Whey Protein Concentrate, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Flavoring, Spice, Sunflower Lecithin, Butter (Cream, Annatto), Cream** (Cream, Soy Lecithin), Butter** (Cream, Salt), Buttermilk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Celery Extract, Xanthan Gum, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Milkfat, Garlic Oil. **Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
