Campbell's Disney Princess Cool Shapes Shaped Pasta with Chicken Condensed Soup
Product Details
Make lunch time magical with a bowl of Campbell's Condensed Disney Princess Kids Soup. With princess-themed pasta shapes in every spoonful, our kids' soup is crafted with high-quality ingredients with no artificial colors or flavors, tender chicken raised without antibiotics, and golden chicken broth. Just add water and heat to enjoy as part of a great meal or snack and pair with a sandwich, Goldfish crackers, or customize with toppings. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Disney Princess soup for kids
- Princess-shaped pasta & chicken broth
- Made with tender chicken raised without antibiotics
- Quality ingredients for quality time
- No artificial flavors and no MSG added
- Brings a smile with every spoonful
- Just heat & add favorite toppings!
- A trusted pantry staple
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Carrots, Chicken Fat, Salt, Water, Cornstarch, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Broth**, Cane Sugar, Onions**, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Chicken**, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More