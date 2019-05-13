Campbell's Disney Princess Cool Shapes Shaped Pasta with Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Disney Princess Cool Shapes Shaped Pasta with Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Disney Princess Cool Shapes Shaped Pasta with Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Disney Princess Cool Shapes Shaped Pasta with Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Disney Princess Cool Shapes Shaped Pasta with Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Disney Princess Cool Shapes Shaped Pasta with Chicken Condensed Soup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Campbell's Disney Princess Cool Shapes Shaped Pasta with Chicken Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100018002
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Make lunch time magical with a bowl of Campbell's Condensed Disney Princess Kids Soup. With princess-themed pasta shapes in every spoonful, our kids' soup is crafted with high-quality ingredients with no artificial colors or flavors, tender chicken raised without antibiotics, and golden chicken broth. Just add water and heat to enjoy as part of a great meal or snack and pair with a sandwich, Goldfish crackers, or customize with toppings. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Disney Princess soup for kids
  • Princess-shaped pasta & chicken broth
  • Made with tender chicken raised without antibiotics
  • Quality ingredients for quality time
  • No artificial flavors and no MSG added
  • Brings a smile with every spoonful
  • Just heat & add favorite toppings!
  • A trusted pantry staple

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size120ml (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium480mg20.87%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Carrots, Chicken Fat, Salt, Water, Cornstarch, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Broth**, Cane Sugar, Onions**, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Chicken**, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More