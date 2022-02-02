Campbell's® Double Noodle® Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Kids love that Campbell’s® Condensed Double Noodle Soup is packed with twice as many noodles. Parents love that it lacks artificial flavors. It’s a win-win for all!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Carrot Juice, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Cane Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
