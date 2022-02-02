Campbell's® Double Noodle® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Double Noodle® Chicken Noodle Soup

4 ct / 10.5 ozUPC: 0005100027849
Kids love that Campbell’s® Condensed Double Noodle Soup is packed with twice as many noodles. Parents love that it lacks artificial flavors. It’s a win-win for all!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Carrot Juice, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Cane Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
