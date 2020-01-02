Campbell's® French Onion Condensed Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed French Onion Soup is our rich combination of quality beef stock bursting with melt-in-your-mouth onions. Dress it up in diverse recipes like French Onion Sliders, French Onion Dip or French Onion Turkey Casserole.
- Crafted with high-quality beef stock and onions
- Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
- Use to amp up a tasty recipe with our soup as its leading ingredient
- Easy to prepare-just reconstitute with water
- Count on this timeless classic to comfort and satisfy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Stock, Onions, Water, Dehydrated Onions, Potato Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Yeast Extract, Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Caramel Color, Beef Flavor (Contains Beef Stock, Yeast Extract), Hydrolyzed Yeast Protein, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Calcium Chloride], Water, Disodium Phosphate, Enzymes), Natural Flavoring (Milk), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Beef Fat, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Dextrose, Lactic Acid, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More