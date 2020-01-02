Ingredients

Beef Stock, Onions, Water, Dehydrated Onions, Potato Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Yeast Extract, Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Caramel Color, Beef Flavor (Contains Beef Stock, Yeast Extract), Hydrolyzed Yeast Protein, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Calcium Chloride], Water, Disodium Phosphate, Enzymes), Natural Flavoring (Milk), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Beef Fat, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Dextrose, Lactic Acid, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More