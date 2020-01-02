Campbell's® French Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® French Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® French Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® French Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® French Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® French Onion Condensed Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® French Onion Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100001177
Product Details

Campbell's Condensed French Onion Soup is our rich combination of quality beef stock bursting with melt-in-your-mouth onions. Dress it up in diverse recipes like French Onion Sliders, French Onion Dip or French Onion Turkey Casserole.

  • Crafted with high-quality beef stock and onions
  • Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
  • Use to amp up a tasty recipe with our soup as its leading ingredient
  • Easy to prepare-just reconstitute with water
  • Count on this timeless classic to comfort and satisfy

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium780mg33.91%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar8g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Stock, Onions, Water, Dehydrated Onions, Potato Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Yeast Extract, Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Caramel Color, Beef Flavor (Contains Beef Stock, Yeast Extract), Hydrolyzed Yeast Protein, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Calcium Chloride], Water, Disodium Phosphate, Enzymes), Natural Flavoring (Milk), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Beef Fat, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Dextrose, Lactic Acid, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.