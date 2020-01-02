Ingredients

Beef Stock, Water, Mushrooms, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Canola, and/or Soybean), Contains Less Than 2% of: Sauterne Wine, Salt, Yeast, Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Potassium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Yeast Protein, Beef Fat, Flavoring, Caramel Color, Dextrose, Beta Carotene

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

