Campbell's® Golden Mushroom Condensed Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Golden Mushroom Soup is a flavorful combination of beef stock, tender mushrooms and savory tomato puree. Versatile and easy to use, keep it stocked in pantry to use as an ingredient for your next-best recipes. For cooking inspiration, visit Campbells.com's Recipe Page.
- Enjoy this flavorful combination of beef stock, tender mushrooms and savory tomato puree
- Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
- Great to use as an ingredient to amp up recipes
- 80 calories per 1/2 cup serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Stock, Water, Mushrooms, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Canola, and/or Soybean), Contains Less Than 2% of: Sauterne Wine, Salt, Yeast, Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Potassium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Yeast Protein, Beef Fat, Flavoring, Caramel Color, Dextrose, Beta Carotene
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
