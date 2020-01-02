Campbell's® Golden Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Golden Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Golden Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Golden Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Golden Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Golden Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Golden Mushroom Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100002141
Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Golden Mushroom Soup is a flavorful combination of beef stock, tender mushrooms and savory tomato puree. Versatile and easy to use, keep it stocked in pantry to use as an ingredient for your next-best recipes. For cooking inspiration, visit Campbells.com's Recipe Page.

  • Enjoy this flavorful combination of beef stock, tender mushrooms and savory tomato puree
  • Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
  • Great to use as an ingredient to amp up recipes
  • Count of these classic flavors to satisfy
  • 80 calories per 1/2 cup serving

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5.38%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium750mg31.25%
Total Carbohydrate11g3.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium280mg8%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Stock, Water, Mushrooms, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Cottonseed, Canola, and/or Soybean), Contains Less Than 2% of: Sauterne Wine, Salt, Yeast, Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Potassium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Yeast Protein, Beef Fat, Flavoring, Caramel Color, Dextrose, Beta Carotene

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.