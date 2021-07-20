Campbell's® Healthy Request® Bean with Bacon Condensed Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Healthy Request Bean with Bacon Soup is the comforting bean with bacon soup you love developed with your family's health in mind. Each heart healthy* can has 50% less sodium.**This bean with bacon soup starts with a hearty combination of pea beans, bacon, and carrots in a savory tomato puree. This canned soup makes for the perfect addition to your weeknight family dinner. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Customize it or keep it simple
- Quality ingredients
- Soup brings a smile with every spoonful
- Just add water andheat
- Recyclable can
- Canned soup is a pantry staple
*While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in fat andcholesterol may reduce this risk of this disease.
**410 milligrams of sodium per serving versus 870 milligramsin our regular bean with bacon soup.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Beans, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Navy Bean Powder, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Flavoring, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Pork, Pork Fat, Soybean Oil Wheat Starch, Natural Smoke Flavoring, Beef Extract, Lactic Acid, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More