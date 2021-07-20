Campbell's Condensed Healthy Request Bean with Bacon Soup is the comforting bean with bacon soup you love developed with your family's health in mind. Each heart healthy* can has 50% less sodium.**This bean with bacon soup starts with a hearty combination of pea beans, bacon, and carrots in a savory tomato puree. This canned soup makes for the perfect addition to your weeknight family dinner. M'm! M'm! Good!

Customize it or keep it simple

Quality ingredients

Soup brings a smile with every spoonful

Just add water andheat

Recyclable can

Canned soup is a pantry staple

*While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in fat andcholesterol may reduce this risk of this disease.

**410 milligrams of sodium per serving versus 870 milligramsin our regular bean with bacon soup.