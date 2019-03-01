Campbell's Home Style Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Every spoonful of Campbell's Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup has ingredients found in kitchens like yours, including delicious chicken meat, vegetables and enriched egg noodles. This is the taste you grew up on. Journey back home through every spoonful.
- Chicken noodle soup crafted just like home with chicken meat with no antibiotics, fresh vegetables and egg noodles
- Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 18.6 oz. recyclable can
- No preservatives added
- The difference you can taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Chicken Meat, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Wheat Protein Isolate [Wheat Gluten, Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Sulfites], Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Salt, Chicken Fat, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Xanthan Gum, Onions**, Soy Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Chicken Broth**, Sodium Phosphate, Spice, Yeast Extract, Locust Bean Gum, Beta Carotene For Color, Garlic**, Chicken**, Celery Extract, Onion Extract. **Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More