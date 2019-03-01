Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Chicken Meat, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Wheat Protein Isolate [Wheat Gluten, Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Sulfites], Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Salt, Chicken Fat, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Xanthan Gum, Onions**, Soy Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Chicken Broth**, Sodium Phosphate, Spice, Yeast Extract, Locust Bean Gum, Beta Carotene For Color, Garlic**, Chicken**, Celery Extract, Onion Extract. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More