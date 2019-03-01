Campbell's Home Style Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Home Style Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's Home Style Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's Home Style Chicken Noodle Soup

18.6 ozUPC: 0005100001659
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Every spoonful of Campbell's Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup has ingredients found in kitchens like yours, including delicious chicken meat, vegetables and enriched egg noodles. This is the taste you grew up on. Journey back home through every spoonful.

  • Chicken noodle soup crafted just like home with chicken meat with no antibiotics, fresh vegetables and egg noodles
  • Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 18.6 oz. recyclable can
  • No preservatives added
  • The difference you can taste

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Chicken Meat, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Wheat Protein Isolate [Wheat Gluten, Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Sulfites], Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Salt, Chicken Fat, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Modified Food Starch, Xanthan Gum, Onions**, Soy Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Chicken Broth**, Sodium Phosphate, Spice, Yeast Extract, Locust Bean Gum, Beta Carotene For Color, Garlic**, Chicken**, Celery Extract, Onion Extract. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
