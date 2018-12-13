Campbell's Microwavable Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Comfort your soul wherever you go with Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup Microwavable Bowl. Our timeless recipe of seasoned chicken broth, egg noodles, and tender chicken meat with no antibiotics is bundled into a convenient on-the-go container to enable you to savor our classic anytime, anywhere.
- Convenient to grab-and-go for work, school, or to enjoy at home
- Ready in minutes!
- Made for Real, Real Life
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Water, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, Chicken Fat, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Chicken Broth**, Beta Carotene For Color, Cane Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Onions**, Yeast Extract, Chicken**, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract. **Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More