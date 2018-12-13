Campbell's Microwavable Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Microwavable Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Microwavable Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Microwavable Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Microwavable Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's Microwavable Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Campbell's Microwavable Chicken Noodle Soup

15.4 ozUPC: 0005100013459
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Comfort your soul wherever you go with Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup Microwavable Bowl. Our timeless recipe of seasoned chicken broth, egg noodles, and tender chicken meat with no antibiotics is bundled into a convenient on-the-go container to enable you to savor our classic anytime, anywhere.

  • Convenient to grab-and-go for work, school, or to enjoy at home
  • Ready in minutes!
  • Made for Real, Real Life

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (435 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium1550mg67.39%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Water, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, Chicken Fat, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Chicken Broth**, Beta Carotene For Color, Cane Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Onions**, Yeast Extract, Chicken**, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More