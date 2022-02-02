Campbell's® Paw Patrol Condensed Pasta and Chicken Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Paw Patrol Condensed Pasta and Chicken Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Paw Patrol Condensed Pasta and Chicken Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Paw Patrol Condensed Pasta and Chicken Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Paw Patrol Condensed Pasta and Chicken Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Paw Patrol Condensed Pasta and Chicken Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Paw Patrol Condensed Pasta and Chicken Soup

4 ct / 10.5 ozUPC: 0005100027850
Product Details

Campbell's® PAW Patrol Kids Soup brings your favorite puppy pals to life in the soup aisle. With puppy pasta shapes in every spoonful, along with tender chicken raised without antibiotics and the soothing taste of chicken broth, this soup is sure to bring a smile to mealtime. Parents can feel good knowing that this kids' soup is crafted with no artificial flavors or colors. All you have to do is add water and heat! M'm! M'm! Good!

  • A trusted pantry staple
  • Just heat & add favorite toppings!
  • Smile in every spoonful
  • No artificial flavors and no MSG added
  • Quality ingredients for quality time
  • Made with tender chicken raised without antibiotics
  • Crafted with puppy-shaped pasta and broth
  • PAW Patrol Soup the whole family loves

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium480mg20.87%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Carrot Puree, Chicken Fat, Salt, Water, Cornstarch, Natural Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Broth**, Cane Sugar, Onions**, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Chicken**, Garlic Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible