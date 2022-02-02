Campbell's® Paw Patrol Condensed Pasta and Chicken Soup
Campbell's® PAW Patrol Kids Soup brings your favorite puppy pals to life in the soup aisle. With puppy pasta shapes in every spoonful, along with tender chicken raised without antibiotics and the soothing taste of chicken broth, this soup is sure to bring a smile to mealtime. Parents can feel good knowing that this kids' soup is crafted with no artificial flavors or colors. All you have to do is add water and heat! M'm! M'm! Good!
- A trusted pantry staple
- Just heat & add favorite toppings!
- Smile in every spoonful
- No artificial flavors and no MSG added
- Quality ingredients for quality time
- Made with tender chicken raised without antibiotics
- Crafted with puppy-shaped pasta and broth
- PAW Patrol Soup the whole family loves
Chicken Stock, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Carrot Puree, Chicken Fat, Salt, Water, Cornstarch, Natural Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Broth**, Cane Sugar, Onions**, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Chicken**, Garlic Extract.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
