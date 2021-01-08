Ingredients

Soup Ingredients: Water, Broccoli, Cream, Modified Food Starch, Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Wheat Flour, Butter (Cream), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cheddar and Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes_, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk). Onions*, Milk, Milkfat, Garlic*, Lactic Acid, Vinegar. Topper Ingredients: Seasoned Paprika Croutons (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Palm Oil (Includes Rosemary Extract), Seasoning [Rice Flour, Peppers*, Salt, Spices, Sugar, Yeast Powder, Garlic*, Marjoram, Natural Flavoring, Natural Parsley Flavoring, Paprika Extract For Color, Rosemary Extract], Salt, Yeast), Cheddar Cheese Crisps (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cultures, Sea Salt, Enzymes], Annatto For Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

