Campbell's Slow Kettle Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Product Details
Introducing Campbell's newest soup that's perfect for snacking: Campbell's Slow Kettle Style Soup with Crunchy Toppings brings a crunchy twist to a cheesy favorite. We've bundled up our timeless recipe into a microwavable soup cup for an easy snack, now with a topper that conveniently holds all your crunchy toppings. Adding flavorful crunch to our carefully crafted classic broccoli cheddar soup, Campbell's Slow Kettle Style Broccoli Cheddar Soup with Cheddar Cheese Crisps and Seasoned Croutons is perfectly portioned for an everyday work snack or afternoon indulgence. Smooth and rich in flavor, this gourmet snack is ready in just minutes. You'll find comfort by the spoonful wherever life takes you. Just heat, sprinkle, and enjoy! Campbell's Slow Kettle Style soups are carefully crafted by our chefs. We simmer the perfect combination of authentic ingredients with indulgent tastes to create a mix of unique flavors that are inspired by the art of cooking. You'll savor every spoonful of this restaurant-quality gourmet soup in the comfort of your own home. Slow KettleStyle soups are worth slowing down for.
- HEAT, SPRINKLE, ENJOY: This gourmet snack can be yours in just minutes. Heat up this broccoli cheddar soup, sprinkle with cheese crisps and seasoned croutons, and enjoy as an easy snack
- AN EASY SNACK WITH GOURMET TASTE: Microwave in minutes for a flavorful gourmet snack when you need a pick-me-up at work or afternoon indulgence
- BROCCOLI CHEDDAR SOUP CRAFTED BY CHEFS: Using only authentic ingredients, our gourmet soup is simmered to perfection to create indulgent tastes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soup Ingredients: Water, Broccoli, Cream, Modified Food Starch, Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Wheat Flour, Butter (Cream), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cheddar and Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes_, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk). Onions*, Milk, Milkfat, Garlic*, Lactic Acid, Vinegar. Topper Ingredients: Seasoned Paprika Croutons (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Palm Oil (Includes Rosemary Extract), Seasoning [Rice Flour, Peppers*, Salt, Spices, Sugar, Yeast Powder, Garlic*, Marjoram, Natural Flavoring, Natural Parsley Flavoring, Paprika Extract For Color, Rosemary Extract], Salt, Yeast), Cheddar Cheese Crisps (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cultures, Sea Salt, Enzymes], Annatto For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
