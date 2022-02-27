Campbell's Slow Kettle Style Black Bean Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Slow Kettle Style Soup with Crunchy Toppings brings a crunchy twist to a classic favorite. We've bundled up our timeless recipe into a microwavable soup cup for an easy snack, now with a topper that conveniently holds all your crunchy toppings. Adding flavorful crunch to our carefully crafted black bean soup, Campbell's Slow Kettle Style Black Bean Soup with Salsa Seasoned Croutons is perfectly portioned for an everyday work snack or afternoon indulgence. Smooth and rich in flavor, this gourmet snack is ready in just minutes. You'll find comfort by the spoonful wherever life takes you. Just heat, sprinkle, and enjoy!
- BLACK BEAN SOUP WITH A CRUNCHY TWIST: Each snack-sized soup comes with a topper of salsa seasoned croutons for you to add crunchy goodness wherever you are.
- HEAT, SPRINKLE, ENJOY: This gourmet snack can be yours in just minutes. Heat up this black bean soup, sprinkle with salsa seasoned croutons, and enjoy as an easy snack.
- AN EASY SNACK WITH GOURMET TASTE: Microwave in minutes for a flavorful gourmet snack when you need a pick-me-up at work or afternoon indulgence.
- BLACK BEAN SOUP CRAFTED BY CHEFS: Using only authentic ingredients, our gourmet soup is simmered to perfection to create indulgent tastes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SOUP INGREDIENTS: WATER, COOKED BLACK BEANS, TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), DICED TOMATOES IN TOMATO JUICE, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, WHEAT FLOUR, NAVY BEANS*, CHIPOTLE ADOBO PUREE (WATER, ONION PUREE, CHIPOTLE PEPPER PUREE, TOMATOES, CANOLA OIL, VINEGAR, SUGAR, SALT, GARLIC PUREE, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING, WHITE PEPPER, OREGANO, BAY LEAVES), ONIONS*, ROASTED GARLIC, YEAST EXTRACT, SPICES, CHINESE CABBAGE EXTRACT, LIME JUICE CONCENTRATE, PAPRIKA, SUGAR, GARLIC*. *DRIED. TOPPER INGREDIENTS: SALSA SEASONED CROUTONS (WHEAT FLOUR [WHEAT FLOUR, CALCIUM CARBONATE, IRON, THIAMINE, NIACIN], PALM OIL, SEASONING [SUGAR, SEA SALT, SPICES, TOMATO*, ONION*, GARLIC*, CITRIC ACID, HERBS, PAPRIKA EXTRACT FOR COLOR, NATURAL FLAVORING], SALT, YEAST). * DRIED.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives. Undeclared Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
