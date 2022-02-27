Ingredients

SOUP INGREDIENTS: WATER, COOKED BLACK BEANS, TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), DICED TOMATOES IN TOMATO JUICE, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, WHEAT FLOUR, NAVY BEANS*, CHIPOTLE ADOBO PUREE (WATER, ONION PUREE, CHIPOTLE PEPPER PUREE, TOMATOES, CANOLA OIL, VINEGAR, SUGAR, SALT, GARLIC PUREE, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVORING, WHITE PEPPER, OREGANO, BAY LEAVES), ONIONS*, ROASTED GARLIC, YEAST EXTRACT, SPICES, CHINESE CABBAGE EXTRACT, LIME JUICE CONCENTRATE, PAPRIKA, SUGAR, GARLIC*. *DRIED. TOPPER INGREDIENTS: SALSA SEASONED CROUTONS (WHEAT FLOUR [WHEAT FLOUR, CALCIUM CARBONATE, IRON, THIAMINE, NIACIN], PALM OIL, SEASONING [SUGAR, SEA SALT, SPICES, TOMATO*, ONION*, GARLIC*, CITRIC ACID, HERBS, PAPRIKA EXTRACT FOR COLOR, NATURAL FLAVORING], SALT, YEAST). * DRIED.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives. Undeclared Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More