Ingredients

SOUP: TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), WATER, CREAM, WHEAT FLOUR, SUGAR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: VEGETABLE OIL (CORN, CANOLA, AND/OR SOYBEAN), BUTTER, SALT, WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, CITRIC ACID, SPICE, NATURAL FLAVORING, CELERY EXTRACT, GARLIC EXTRACT; TOPPING: TOMATO BASIL SEASONED CROUTONS (WHEAT FLOUR [WHEAT FLOUR, CALCIUM CARBONATE, IRON, THIAMINE, NIACIN], PALM OIL, SEASONING [WHEAT DEXTROSE, SALT, WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, CALCIUM CARBONATE, IRON, THIAMINE, NIACIN), TOMATO POWDER, ONION POWDER, YEAST EXTRACT POWDER, SPICES, GARLIC POWDER, DRIED PEPPERS, BASIL, NATURAL FLAVORING, PAPRIKA EXTRACT FOR COLOR], SALT, YEAST), PARMESAN CHEESE CRISPS (PART-SKIM MILK, CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES). CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Undeclared Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

