Campbell's Slow Kettle Style Soup with Crunchy Toppings brings a crunchy twist to a creamy favorite. We've bundled up our timeless recipe into a microwavable soup cup for an easy snack, now with a topper that conveniently holds all your crunchy toppings. Adding flavorful crunch to our carefully crafted creamy tomato soup, Campbell's Slow Kettle Style Creamy Tomato Soup with Parmesan Crisps & Tomato Basil Croutons is perfectly portioned for an everyday work snack or afternoon indulgence. Smooth and rich in flavor, this gourmet snack is ready in just minutes. You'll find comfort by the spoonful wherever life takes you. Just heat, sprinkle, and enjoy!
- This gourmet snack can be yours in just minutes. Heat up this creamy tomato soup, sprinkle with Parmesan crisps and seasoned croutons, and enjoy as an easy snack.
- Microwave in minutes for a flavorful gourmet snack when you need a pick-me-up at work or afternoon indulgence.
- Using only authentic ingredients, our gourmet soup is simmered to perfection to create indulgent tastes.
SOUP: TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), WATER, CREAM, WHEAT FLOUR, SUGAR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: VEGETABLE OIL (CORN, CANOLA, AND/OR SOYBEAN), BUTTER, SALT, WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, CITRIC ACID, SPICE, NATURAL FLAVORING, CELERY EXTRACT, GARLIC EXTRACT; TOPPING: TOMATO BASIL SEASONED CROUTONS (WHEAT FLOUR [WHEAT FLOUR, CALCIUM CARBONATE, IRON, THIAMINE, NIACIN], PALM OIL, SEASONING [WHEAT DEXTROSE, SALT, WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, CALCIUM CARBONATE, IRON, THIAMINE, NIACIN), TOMATO POWDER, ONION POWDER, YEAST EXTRACT POWDER, SPICES, GARLIC POWDER, DRIED PEPPERS, BASIL, NATURAL FLAVORING, PAPRIKA EXTRACT FOR COLOR], SALT, YEAST), PARMESAN CHEESE CRISPS (PART-SKIM MILK, CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES). CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Undeclared Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
