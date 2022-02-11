Campbell's Tomato Soup Case 8 Count Perspective: front
Campbell's Tomato Soup Case 8 Count

123.2 ozUPC: 1005100013458
Product Details

No matter where you go, you can savor the classic comfort food flavor of Campbell's Tomato Soup. This is tomato goodness in a convenient microwavable container. Pack one so you can recharge at work, school or wherever life takes you.

  • Timeless tomato soup crafted with your busy, on-the-go schedule in mind
  • Packaged in an easy-open, 15.4 oz. microwavable bowl
  • Crafted with farm-grown tomatoes cooked to perfection
  • Easy-to-open, microwave-safe bowls that are perfect for work

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAmount per serving
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium850mg37%
Total Carbohydrate43g16%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar27g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron1.2mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), WATER, HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, WHEAT FLOUR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, FLAVORING, CITRIC ACID, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), MONOPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, CELERY EXTRACT, GARLIC OIL.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

