Ingredients

TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), WATER, HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, WHEAT FLOUR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, FLAVORING, CITRIC ACID, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), MONOPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, CELERY EXTRACT, GARLIC OIL.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

