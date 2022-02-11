Campbell's Tomato Soup Case 8 Count
Product Details
No matter where you go, you can savor the classic comfort food flavor of Campbell's Tomato Soup. This is tomato goodness in a convenient microwavable container. Pack one so you can recharge at work, school or wherever life takes you.
- Timeless tomato soup crafted with your busy, on-the-go schedule in mind
- Packaged in an easy-open, 15.4 oz. microwavable bowl
- Crafted with farm-grown tomatoes cooked to perfection
- Easy-to-open, microwave-safe bowls that are perfect for work
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), WATER, HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP, WHEAT FLOUR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, FLAVORING, CITRIC ACID, ASCORBIC ACID (VITAMIN C), MONOPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, CELERY EXTRACT, GARLIC OIL.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
