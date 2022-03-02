Campbell's® Unsalted Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Unsalted Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Unsalted Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Unsalted Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Unsalted Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Unsalted Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: bottom
10.5 ozUPC: 0005100027975
Product Details

Campbell's® Condensed Unsalted* Cream of Mushroom Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Each can has no salt added making it great for cooking, just season to taste! Starting with fresh cream, mushrooms, and garlic, it instantly adds creamy comfort to your favorite dishes. Try Campbell's® Unsalted Cream of Mushroom Soup as the start of your recipes, like chicken curry or garlic parmesan chicken. M'm! M'm! Good! *Not a sodium free food

  • Perfect timesaving ingredient
  • Starts with real ingredients
  • Starts with mushrooms, garlic & fresh cream
  • Honest, high-quality ingredients
  • Great for customizing the sodium in recipes
  • Try it as a start to great recipes
  • Feel good comfort food
  • Season to your liking

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Modified Cornstarch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Cream, Whey, Yeast, Extract, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavoring, Dried Garlic.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
