Ingredients

Water, Mushrooms, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Modified Cornstarch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Cream, Whey, Yeast, Extract, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavoring, Dried Garlic.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.