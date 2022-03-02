Campbell's® Unsalted Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
Product Details
Campbell's® Condensed Unsalted* Cream of Mushroom Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Each can has no salt added making it great for cooking, just season to taste! Starting with fresh cream, mushrooms, and garlic, it instantly adds creamy comfort to your favorite dishes. Try Campbell's® Unsalted Cream of Mushroom Soup as the start of your recipes, like chicken curry or garlic parmesan chicken. M'm! M'm! Good! *Not a sodium free food
- Perfect timesaving ingredient
- Starts with real ingredients
- Starts with mushrooms, garlic & fresh cream
- Honest, high-quality ingredients
- Great for customizing the sodium in recipes
- Try it as a start to great recipes
- Feel good comfort food
- Season to your liking
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Modified Cornstarch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Cream, Whey, Yeast, Extract, Soy Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavoring, Dried Garlic.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More