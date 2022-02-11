Ingredients

BEEF STOCK, WATER, CARROTS, POTATOES, SEASONED BEEF (CONTAINS UP TO 10% OF A SOLUTION OF WATER, SALT, SODIUM PHOSPHATE), TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), TOASTED BARLEY, GREEN BEANS, PEAS, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, CELERY, SALT, YEAST EXTRACT, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, DEHYDRATED ONIONS, CARAMEL COLOR, MALTODEXTRIN, HYDROLYZED SOY PROTEIN, FLAVORING, CITRIC ACID, CELERY EXTRACT, HYDROLYZED WHEAT GLUTEN, ONION EXTRACT, BEEF FAT, DEHYDRATED BEEF, GARLIC EXTRACT, DEHYDRATED BEEF STOCK.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

