Campbell's® Vegetarian Vegetable Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Vegetarian Vegetable Condensed Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Vegetarian Vegetable Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Vegetarian Vegetable Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Vegetarian Vegetable Condensed Soup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Vegetarian Vegetable Condensed Soup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Campbell's® Vegetarian Vegetable Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100001151
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Vegetarian Vegetable Soup combines honest, farm-grown veggies like carrots, potatoes, corn, green beans, and peas in a tomato base that bursts with delicious flavor. You can trust our veggie-heavy, steamy bowls to deliver an excellent source of vitamin A and to be perfect for those who live the vegetarian lifestyle.

  • Made with honest ingredients like farm-grown carrots, potatoes and corn
  • Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
  • Good source of Vitamin A and fiber
  • A soup that's perfect for vegetarians
  • Count on these timeless flavors to satisfy

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium650mg27.08%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar6g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium290mg8.29%
Vitamin A1000Number of International Units20%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Potatoes, Water, Corn, Green Beans, Peas, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Spice, Flavoring, Paprika Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More