Campbell's® Vegetarian Vegetable Condensed Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Vegetarian Vegetable Soup combines honest, farm-grown veggies like carrots, potatoes, corn, green beans, and peas in a tomato base that bursts with delicious flavor. You can trust our veggie-heavy, steamy bowls to deliver an excellent source of vitamin A and to be perfect for those who live the vegetarian lifestyle.
- Made with honest ingredients like farm-grown carrots, potatoes and corn
- Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
- Good source of Vitamin A and fiber
- A soup that's perfect for vegetarians
- Count on these timeless flavors to satisfy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Potatoes, Water, Corn, Green Beans, Peas, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Spice, Flavoring, Paprika Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More