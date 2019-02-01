Ingredients

Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Potatoes, Water, Corn, Green Beans, Peas, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Spice, Flavoring, Paprika Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

