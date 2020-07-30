Campbell's® Well Yes! Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Sipping Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Well Yes! Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Sipping Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Well Yes! Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Sipping Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Well Yes! Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Sipping Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Well Yes! Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Sipping Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Well Yes! Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Sipping Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Well Yes! Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Sipping Soup

11.1 ozUPC: 0005100024633
Product Details

Enjoy delicious, drinkable nutrition with Well Yes!® Sipping Soup, Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato. Crafted with purposeful, non-GMO ingredients and ready in minutes! Heat, Sip & Go! When you say yes, amazing things happen. That's why we say yes to all the purposeful, non-GMO ingredients in our Well Yes!® Sipping Soup. So go ahead, enjoy delicious, drinkable vegetable nutrition that provides a recharge anytime & anywhere-no spoon needed! 

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (316 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium590mg25.65%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar17g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium460mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sweet Potato Juice from Concentrate, Sweet Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Water, Cream (Milk), Cornstarch, Salt, Milk Protein Concentrate, Carrots, Cabbage, Celery, Onions, Cinnamon, Ginger, Black Pepper, Parsley

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
