Campbell's® Well Yes! Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Sipping Soup
Product Details
Enjoy delicious, drinkable nutrition with Well Yes!® Sipping Soup, Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato. Crafted with purposeful, non-GMO ingredients and ready in minutes! Heat, Sip & Go! When you say yes, amazing things happen. That's why we say yes to all the purposeful, non-GMO ingredients in our Well Yes!® Sipping Soup. So go ahead, enjoy delicious, drinkable vegetable nutrition that provides a recharge anytime & anywhere-no spoon needed!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sweet Potato Juice from Concentrate, Sweet Potatoes, Butternut Squash, Water, Cream (Milk), Cornstarch, Salt, Milk Protein Concentrate, Carrots, Cabbage, Celery, Onions, Cinnamon, Ginger, Black Pepper, Parsley
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
