Campbell's® Well Yes!® Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Eat what you love when you choose Campbell's Well Yes! Chicken Noodle Soup! Serving as a good source of protein, this new take on a classic is deliciously crafted with purposeful ingredients such as chicken meat with no antibiotics, Great Northern beans, egg noodles made with quinoa flour and carrots. So, go ahead and say yes to the good stuff.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth, White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, White Beans, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Fat, Flavoring, Potato Starch, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Potassium Chloride, Spice, Locust Bean Gum, Beta Carotene For Color, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More