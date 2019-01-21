Ingredients

Chicken Bone Broth, White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, White Beans, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Fat, Flavoring, Potato Starch, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Potassium Chloride, Spice, Locust Bean Gum, Beta Carotene For Color, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

