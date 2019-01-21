Campbell's® Well Yes!® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Campbell's® Well Yes!® Chicken Noodle Soup

16.2 ozUPC: 0005100023262
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Eat what you love when you choose Campbell's Well Yes! Chicken Noodle Soup! Serving as a good source of protein, this new take on a classic is deliciously crafted with purposeful ingredients such as chicken meat with no antibiotics, Great Northern beans, egg noodles made with quinoa flour and carrots. So, go ahead and say yes to the good stuff.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium640mg27.83%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin A120mcg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Bone Broth, White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, White Beans, Water, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Fat, Flavoring, Potato Starch, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Potassium Chloride, Spice, Locust Bean Gum, Beta Carotene For Color, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More