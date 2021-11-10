Campbell's Well Yes! Garden Vegetable with Pasta Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Well Yes! Garden Vegetable with Pasta Soup is nutritious and deliciously crafted with purposeful ingredients like tomatoes, pasta, celery, sweet potatoes, onions, and green and red peppers for a vegetarian soup that has 40% of your daily veggies per can and is a good source of fiber and vitamin A*. Plus, since Well Yes! Garden Vegetable with Pasta Soup is made with no preservatives added and no artificial flavors, you can feel good about eating well. Finally, something your body and taste buds can agree on. Well Yes! soups are crafted with purposeful ingredients you know and love to make you feel good about incorporating into your daily routine, so you can eat well without compromising on taste.
- PURPOSEFUL, NUTRITIOUS INGREDIENTS: This vegetarian soup is crafted with carefully chosen ingredients like tomatoes, pasta, celery, sweet potatoes, onions, and green and red peppers
- VEGETARIAN SOUP: This vegetarian soup is made to nourish and satisfy with nutritious, delicious ingredients you could find in your kitchen
- EAT WELL & SAY YES TO THE GOOD STUFF: Well Yes! Garden Vegetable with Pasta Soup has no artificial flavors, no synthetic colors and no preservatives added
- JUST HEAT AND EAT: This ready-to-eat vegetarian soup ships as an individual 16.1 ounce recyclable can of soup with a non-BPA lining
*See nutrition information for sodium content.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Corn, Sweet Potatoes, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Onions, Red Peppers, Zucchini, Green Peppers, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Chinese Cabbage Extract, Xanthan Gum, Potato Flour, Onions**, Roasted Garlic**, Spices, Garlic**, Natural Flavoring, Onion Juice Concentrate, Caramelized Onions, Locust Bean Gum, Butter, Molasses, Carrots**.**Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More