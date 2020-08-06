Campbell's Well Yes! Italian Wedding Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Well Yes! Italian-Style Wedding Soup is nutritious and deliciously crafted with turkey meatballs, pasta, carrots and spinach for a soup with 13 grams of protein per can, 18% of your daily veggies per can, and an excellent source of vitamin A*. Stewed in chicken bone broth for extra flavor and goodness, and made with no preservatives or artificial flavors added, you can feel good about eating well. Finally, something your body and taste buds can agree on. This ready-to-eat wedding soup comes inan individual 16.1 ounce recyclable can of soup with a non-BPA lining. Well Yes! soups are crafted with purposeful ingredients you know and love to make you feel good about incorporating into your daily routine, so you can eat well without compromising on taste.
*See nutritional information for sodium content.
- Italian-Style Wedding Soup
- Made with turkey meatballs
- Nourishing ingredients
- Made with chicken bone broth
- No artificial flavors
- No preservatives added
- 13 grams of protein per can
- Just heat and enjoy
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
CHICKEN BONE BROTH, TURKEY MEATBALL (TURKEY, WATER, RICE, SALT, FLAVORING, SPICES), CARROTS, SPINACH, ENRICHED PASTA (WHEAT FLOUR, EGG WHITES, NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CELERY, DICED TOMATOES IN TOMATO JUICE, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: WATER, MODIFIED CORNSTARCH, SALT, YEAST EXTRACT, CHICKEN FAT, DRIED ONIONS, TOMATO PASTE, CARROT JUICE CONCENTRATE, PARMESAN AND CHEDDAR CHEESE (MILK, CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), FLAVORING, DRIED GARLIC, BASIL, OREGANO, CELERY JUICE CONCENTRATE, ONION JUICE CONCENTRATE. CONTAINS: EGG, WHEAT, MILK.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Undeclared Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More