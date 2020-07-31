Campbell's Well Yes! Minestrone Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Well Yes! Minestrone Soup

16.1 ozUPC: 0005100027687
Product Details

Campbell's Well Yes! Minestrone Soup is nutritious and deliciously crafted with purposeful ingredients like carrots, pasta, tomatoes, kidney beans, zucchini, parmesan, and cheddar cheesefor a vegetarian soup that has 40% of your daily veggies per can, is a good source of fiber, and is an excellent source of vitamin A*. Plus, since Well Yes! Minestrone Soup is made with made with no preservatives added and no artificial flavors, you can feel good about eating well. Finally, something your body and taste buds can agree on. This ready-to-eat vegetarian soup comnes inan individual 16.1 ounce recyclable can of soup with a non-BPA lining. Well Yes! soups are crafted with purposeful ingredients you know and love to make you feel good about incorporating into your daily routine, so you can eat well without compromising on taste.


*See nutrition information for sodium content.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizePER 1 CAN
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium640mg28%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber4g14%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.3mg8%
Vitamin A190mcg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
WATER, TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), CARROTS, POTATOES, COOKED GARBANZO BEANS, CELERY, ENRICHED PASTA (WHEAT FLOUR, EGG WHITES, NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), SPINACH, DICED TOMATOES IN TOMATO JUICE, ZUCCHINI, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: KIDNEY BEANS, PEAS, SALT, YEAST EXTRACT, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, ONIONS, SUGAR, PARMESAN AND CHEDDAR CHEESE (MILK, CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES), XANTHAN GUM, CHINESE CABBAGE EXTRACT, POTATO FLOUR, DRIED GARLIC, NATURAL FLAVORING, SPICES, LOCUST BEAN GUM, DRIED CARROTS. CONTAINS: EGG, WHEAT, MILK.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Undeclared Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
