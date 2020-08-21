Campbell's Well Yes! New England Clam Chowder Soup
Campbell's Well Yes! New England Clam Chowder is nutritious and deliciously crafted with clams, potatoes, cauliflower, and celery for a soup with 10 grams of protein per can*, 30% of your daily veggies, and contains 25% less fat than leading varieties**. Plus, since Well Yes! New England Clam Chowder is made with no synthetic colors or artificial flavors, you can feel good about eating well. Finally, something your body and taste buds can agree on. This ready-to-eat clam chowder comes inan individual 16.3 ounce recyclable can of soup with a non-BPA lining. Well Yes! soups are crafted with purposeful ingredients you know and love to make you feel good about incorporating into your daily routine, so you can eat well without compromising on taste.
*See nutrition information for sodium content.
**Top New England Clam Chowder varieties average 8g fat per 1 cup serving.
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
CLAM STOCK, POTATOES, CLAMS, CAULIFLOWER, CELERY, VEGETABLE OIL (CORN, CANOLA, AND/OR SOYBEAN), CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: MODIFIED CORNSTARCH, WATER, WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, DRIED ONIONS, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, POTASSIUM SALT, DRIED GARLIC, SPICES, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, FLAVORING, CLAM EXTRACT, SUCCINIC ACID, SUGAR, SOY SAUCE (SOYBEANS, WHEAT, SALT). CONTAINS: COD, WHEAT, SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives. Undeclared Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
