Unprepared

Ingredients

CLAM STOCK, POTATOES, CLAMS, CAULIFLOWER, CELERY, VEGETABLE OIL (CORN, CANOLA, AND/OR SOYBEAN), CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: MODIFIED CORNSTARCH, WATER, WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, DRIED ONIONS, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, POTASSIUM SALT, DRIED GARLIC, SPICES, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, FLAVORING, CLAM EXTRACT, SUCCINIC ACID, SUGAR, SOY SAUCE (SOYBEANS, WHEAT, SALT). CONTAINS: COD, WHEAT, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives. Undeclared Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More