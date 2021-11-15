Campbell's® Well Yes!® Power Southwest Style Chicken Soup
Product Details
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Southwest-Style Chicken with Black Bean, Corn, and Farro POWER Soup Bowl is crafted with chicken, black beans, corn, and farro. Each microwaveable bowl has 13 grams of protein, has 20% of your daily veggies, and is a good source of fiber. This Southwest-Style Chicken POWER Soup has no added preservatives and no artificial flavors. Live Well, Eat Bright. Well Yes!
- Southwest-Style Chicken Soup
- POWER Soup bowl is microwave- safe
- Honest ingredients
- Convenient microwave safe bowl
- No added preservatives
- 13 grams of protein per bowl
- Good source of fiber
- 20% of daily veggies per bowl
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, DICED TOMATOES IN TOMATO JUICE, CHICKEN MEAT, CARROTS, SPINACH, CORN, FARRO, RED PEPPERS, BLACK BEANS, PEA BEANS, ROASTED POBLANO CHILI PEPPERS, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: WATER, WHOLE GRAIN SPELT, SWEET POTATO JUICE CONCENTRATE, SALT, SPICES, XANTHAN GUM, ROASTED GARLIC, LIME JUICE CONCENTRATE, POTATO STARCH, FLAVORING, DRIED ONIONS, SMOKED PAPRIKA, CARRAGEENAN, LOCUST BEAN GUM. CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives. Undeclared Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More