11.1 ozUPC: 0005100027855
Product Details

Campbell's® Well Yes!® Southwest-Style Chicken with Black Bean, Corn, and Farro POWER Soup Bowl is crafted with chicken, black beans, corn, and farro. Each microwaveable bowl has 13 grams of protein, has 20% of your daily veggies, and is a good source of fiber. This Southwest-Style Chicken POWER Soup has no added preservatives and no artificial flavors. Live Well, Eat Bright. Well Yes!

  • Southwest-Style Chicken Soup
  • POWER Soup bowl is microwave- safe
  • Honest ingredients
  • Convenient microwave safe bowl
  • No added preservatives
  • 13 grams of protein per bowl
  • Good source of fiber
  • 20% of daily veggies per bowl

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAmount/serving
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium650mg28%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber6g21%
Sugar5g
Protein13g20%
Calcium80mg6%
Iron2.5mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, DICED TOMATOES IN TOMATO JUICE, CHICKEN MEAT, CARROTS, SPINACH, CORN, FARRO, RED PEPPERS, BLACK BEANS, PEA BEANS, ROASTED POBLANO CHILI PEPPERS, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: WATER, WHOLE GRAIN SPELT, SWEET POTATO JUICE CONCENTRATE, SALT, SPICES, XANTHAN GUM, ROASTED GARLIC, LIME JUICE CONCENTRATE, POTATO STARCH, FLAVORING, DRIED ONIONS, SMOKED PAPRIKA, CARRAGEENAN, LOCUST BEAN GUM. CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives. Undeclared Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Poppy Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

