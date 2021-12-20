Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea Soup

11.1 ozUPC: 0005100027854
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea with Spinach and Quinoa POWER Soup Bowl has veggies and 10g of protein that's ready to go. Crafted with 35% of your daily vegetables, each microwave safe bowl of soup is an excellent source of fiber, has no artificial flavors, and no preservatives added. You can feel good about eating well. Live Well, Eat Bright. Well Yes!

  • Spiced Chickpea Soup
  • POWER Soup Bowl is microwave safe
  • No artificial flavors
  • Microwaveable & ready in under 2 minutes
  • Vegetarian soup to savor
  • No preservatives added
  • 10 grams of protein per bowl
  • Excellent source of fiber

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAmount/serving
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium650mg28%
Total Carbohydrate38g14%
Dietary Fiber10g36%
Sugar6g
Protein10g12%
Calcium70mg6%
Iron3.1mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WATER, GARBANZO BEANS, CARROTS, RED PEPPERS, KIDNEY BEANS, TOASTED BARLEY, TOMATO PASTE, PEA BEANS, SPINACH, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: WHOLE GRAIN SPELT, RED QUINOA, CARROT JUICE CONCENTRATE, ROASTED GARLIC, SALT, LIME JUICE CONCENTRATE, CURRY POWDER (CUMIN, TURMERIC, BLACK PEPPER, RED PEPPER, CARDAMOM, FENUGREEK, CORIANDER), DRIED ONIONS, XANTHAN GUM, SPICES, LOCUST BEAN GUM. CONTAINS: WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

