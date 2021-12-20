Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea Soup
Product Details
Campbell's® Well Yes!® Spiced Chickpea with Spinach and Quinoa POWER Soup Bowl has veggies and 10g of protein that's ready to go. Crafted with 35% of your daily vegetables, each microwave safe bowl of soup is an excellent source of fiber, has no artificial flavors, and no preservatives added. You can feel good about eating well. Live Well, Eat Bright. Well Yes!
- Spiced Chickpea Soup
- POWER Soup Bowl is microwave safe
- No artificial flavors
- Microwaveable & ready in under 2 minutes
- Vegetarian soup to savor
- No preservatives added
- 10 grams of protein per bowl
- Excellent source of fiber
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
WATER, GARBANZO BEANS, CARROTS, RED PEPPERS, KIDNEY BEANS, TOASTED BARLEY, TOMATO PASTE, PEA BEANS, SPINACH, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: WHOLE GRAIN SPELT, RED QUINOA, CARROT JUICE CONCENTRATE, ROASTED GARLIC, SALT, LIME JUICE CONCENTRATE, CURRY POWDER (CUMIN, TURMERIC, BLACK PEPPER, RED PEPPER, CARDAMOM, FENUGREEK, CORIANDER), DRIED ONIONS, XANTHAN GUM, SPICES, LOCUST BEAN GUM. CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More