Campbell's® Well Yes! Tomato and Sweet Basil Sipping Soup
Campbell's® Well Yes! Tomato and Sweet Basil Sipping Soup
Campbell's® Well Yes! Tomato and Sweet Basil Sipping Soup
Campbell's® Well Yes! Tomato and Sweet Basil Sipping Soup
Campbell's® Well Yes! Tomato and Sweet Basil Sipping Soup
Campbell's® Well Yes! Tomato and Sweet Basil Sipping Soup
Campbell's® Well Yes! Tomato and Sweet Basil Sipping Soup

11.2 ozUPC: 0005100025034
Product Details

Enjoy delicious, drinkable nutrition with Well Yes!® Sipping Soup, Tomato & Sweet Basil. Crafted with purposeful, non-GMO ingredients and ready in minutes! Heat, Sip & Go! When you say yes, amazing things happen. That's why we say yes to all the purposeful, non-GMO ingredients in our Well Yes!® Sipping Soup. So go ahead, enjoy delicious, drinkable vegetable nutrition that provides a recharge anytime & anywhere- no spoon needed!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1container (318 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium650mg28.26%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar17g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium500mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Cream (Milk), Butternut Squash, Sugar, Cornstarch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Milk Protein Concentrate, Basil, Citric Acid, Onions**, Canola Oil, Garlic**, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Basil Oil, Red Pepper.**Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
