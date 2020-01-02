Campbell's® Well Yes! Tomato and Sweet Basil Sipping Soup
Product Details
Enjoy delicious, drinkable nutrition with Well Yes!® Sipping Soup, Tomato & Sweet Basil. Crafted with purposeful, non-GMO ingredients and ready in minutes! Heat, Sip & Go! When you say yes, amazing things happen. That's why we say yes to all the purposeful, non-GMO ingredients in our Well Yes!® Sipping Soup. So go ahead, enjoy delicious, drinkable vegetable nutrition that provides a recharge anytime & anywhere- no spoon needed!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, Cream (Milk), Butternut Squash, Sugar, Cornstarch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Milk Protein Concentrate, Basil, Citric Acid, Onions**, Canola Oil, Garlic**, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Basil Oil, Red Pepper.**Dried
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
