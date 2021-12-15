Hover to Zoom
Campfire Giant Roasters Marshmallows
24 ozUPC: 0005430008100
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Food Starch (Corn), Gelatin, Water, Dextrose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
