Campo Viejo Reserva Red Wine Blend Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Campo Viejo Reserva Red Wine Blend Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Campo Viejo Reserva Red Wine Blend

750 mLUPC: 0085283210481
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

Complex aromas with a great balance between the fruit (ripe cherries, black plums, and blackberries) and the oak characteristics (clove, nutmeg, vanilla and coconut).

  • Varietal: Tempranillo, Graciano, Mazuelo
  • Complex aromas with a great balance between the fruit (ripe cherries, black plums, and blackberries) and the oak characteristics (clove, nutmeg, vanilla and coconut).
  • Appellation: Rioja, Spain