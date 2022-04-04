Complex aromas with a great balance between the fruit (ripe cherries, black plums, and blackberries) and the oak characteristics (clove, nutmeg, vanilla and coconut).

Varietal: Tempranillo, Graciano, Mazuelo

Appellation: Rioja, Spain