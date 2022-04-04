A vibrant expression of Tempranillo from Rioja. Fresh, juicy red fruit flavors with a hint of vanilla and spice. This medium bodied red wine is perfect to bring to any get together. The deep cherry color of our Tempranillo that suggests a young and vibrant wine, while the nose has initial scents of ripe red fruit with gentle sweet notes of vanilla and spices.

Campo Viejo has a long history that takes us back to the Roman Empire. However, it has been only in the last century that our name became synonymous with Rioja wines. From our first vintage – brewed in the former Ortigüela winery in 1959 – to the creation of the famous ‘Rioja Bottle’ in 1961 and the unveiling of our new state-of-the-art sustainable winery in 2001, we have been at the forefront of Rioja winemaking.