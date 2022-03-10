Corn Candies was founded in 1984 by two parents who were concerned with what their seven children were eating.

They cooked up lollipops, toffees, licorice and hard candies - made with Organic ingredients. Organic corn malt as a base flavored with Organic real fruit juices and sweetened with Organic apple juice.

Their children, and now grandchildren, have enjoyed these wholesome Organic sweets for years...now yours can too!