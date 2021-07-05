Candy Tree Organic Twists Strawberry
Product Details
Corn Candies was founded in 1984 by two parents who were concerned with what their seven children were eating.
They cooked up lollipops, toffees, licorice and hard candies - made with Organic ingredients. Organic corn malt as a base flavored with Organic real fruit juices and sweetened with Organic apple juice.
Their children, and now grandchildren, have enjoyed these wholesome Organic sweets for years...now yours can too!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Corn Syrup , Organic Rice Flour , Organic Rice Starch , Organic Concentrated Fruit Juice : Strawberry ( 3% ) , Apple , Elderberry , Natural Flavor : Strawberry , Glaze : Carnauba Wax . .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More