Candy Tree Organic Twists Strawberry Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Candy Tree Organic Twists Strawberry

2.6 ozUPC: 0065563525110
Purchase Options

Product Details

Corn Candies was founded in 1984 by two parents who were concerned with what their seven children were eating.

They cooked up lollipops, toffees, licorice and hard candies - made with Organic ingredients. Organic corn malt as a base flavored with Organic real fruit juices and sweetened with Organic apple juice.

Their children, and now grandchildren, have enjoyed these wholesome Organic sweets for years...now yours can too!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories143
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar22g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Corn Syrup , Organic Rice Flour , Organic Rice Starch , Organic Concentrated Fruit Juice : Strawberry ( 3% ) , Apple , Elderberry , Natural Flavor : Strawberry , Glaze : Carnauba Wax . .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More