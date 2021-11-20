Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Canine Carry Outs® Beef Flavor Dog Snacks
4.5 ozUPC: 0007910052000
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Your dog goes wild whenever you bring in a bag of beefy leftovers from a night out at your favorite restaurant. Now you can give them the flavors they love with Canine Carry Outs Beef Flavor dog snacks. These soft dog treats have the look and taste of real beef to get your dog drooling every time you crack open the bag. And their fun shapes make for an exciting and enticing treating experience that never gets old. Our small dog treats are the perfect way to reward your dog for doing what they do best—being amazing. Pick up a bag for your dog to enjoy.
- Contains one (1) 4.5-ounce bag of Canine Carry Outs Beef Flavor dog treats
- Soft and chewy dog treats
- Treats with the look and taste of real beef
- Fun shapes for an exciting treating experience
- Produced in Topeka, Kansas