Your dog goes wild whenever you bring in a bag of beefy leftovers from a night out at your favorite restaurant. Now you can give them the flavors they love with Canine Carry Outs Beef Flavor dog snacks. These soft dog treats have the look and taste of real beef to get your dog drooling every time you crack open the bag. And their fun shapes make for an exciting and enticing treating experience that never gets old. Our small dog treats are the perfect way to reward your dog for doing what they do best—being amazing. Pick up a bag for your dog to enjoy.

Contains one (1) 4.5-ounce bag of Canine Carry Outs Beef Flavor dog treats

Soft and chewy dog treats

Treats with the look and taste of real beef

Fun shapes for an exciting treating experience

Produced in Topeka, Kansas