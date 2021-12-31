Hover to Zoom
Canine Carry Outs Beef Taco Minis Dog Treats
4.5 ozUPC: 0007910052018
Product Details
Your dog goes wild whenever you bring in a bag of leftovers from your favorite Mexican restaurant. Now you can give them the flavors they love with Canine Carry Outs Taco Minis Beef Flavor dog snacks. These soft dog treats have the look and taste of real beef tacos to get your dog drooling every time you crack open the bag. And their fun shapes make for an exciting and enticing treating experience that never gets old. Our small dog treats are the perfect way to reward your dog for doing what they do best—being amazing. Pick up a bag for your dog to enjoy.
- Contains one (1) 4.5-ounce bag of Canine Carry Outs Taco Minis Beef Flavor dog treats
- Soft and chewy dog treats
- Treats with the look and taste of beef tacos
- Fun shapes for an exciting treating experience
- Produced in Topeka, Kansas