Your dog goes wild whenever you bring in a big bag of chicken leftovers from your favorite restaurant. Now you can give them the flavors they love with Canine Carry Outs Chicken Flavor dog snacks. These soft dog treats don’t just look like real strips of grilled chicken; they’re made with real chicken to get your dog drooling every time you crack open the bag. And their fun shapes make for an exciting and enticing treating experience that never gets old. Our small dog treats are the perfect way to reward your dog for doing what they do best—being amazing. Pick up a bag for your dog to enjoy.

Contains one (1) 4.5-ounce bag of Canine Carry Outs Chicken Flavor dog treats

Soft and chewy dog treats

Fun shapes for an exciting treating experience