Canson Sketching and Tracing Paper Roll - White
24 in x 20 ydUPC: 0314895572299
Purchase Options
Product Details
This roll of light-weight tracing paper is a wonderful resource for quick sketching, tracing, drafting and overlays. This economical roll allows you to select just the amount you need and is easy to store and dispense - perfect for studios, workshops and classrooms.
- 18 lb
- Wide tube allows for easy dispensing and storage
- Portable