Canson Sketching and Tracing Paper Roll - White Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Canson Sketching and Tracing Paper Roll - White Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Canson Sketching and Tracing Paper Roll - White Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Canson Sketching and Tracing Paper Roll - White

24 in x 20 ydUPC: 0314895572299
Purchase Options

Product Details

This roll of light-weight tracing paper is a wonderful resource for quick sketching, tracing, drafting and overlays. This economical roll allows you to select just the amount you need and is easy to store and dispense - perfect for studios, workshops and classrooms.

  • 18 lb
  • Wide tube allows for easy dispensing and storage
  • Portable