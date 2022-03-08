Hover to Zoom
Cantu Avocado Curl Activator Cream
12 fl ozUPC: 0081751301991
Located in AISLE 18
This isn’t your classic Cantu Curl Activator Cream; this new formula contains new ingredients and a delectable new scent that’s sure to turn heads. Made with pure shea butter, avocado oil, aloe, mango seed butter, and olive oil, your curls will enjoy ultimate hydration and increased definition. The Cantu Avocado Curl Activator Cream smooths and enhances your natural curl pattern to produce that frizz-free volume you crave. Allow Cantu to bring out the best in your curls, coils, or waves and restore your authentic beauty.
- New ingredients produce delectable new scent
- Shea butter, avocado oil, aloe, mango seed butter, and olive oil increase moisture and hydration
- Provides frizz-free volume while enhancing natural curl pattern
- Sulfate-free formula contains no harsh ingredients
- For use on all curl patterns and hair textures