This isn’t your classic Cantu Curl Activator Cream; this new formula contains new ingredients and a delectable new scent that’s sure to turn heads. Made with pure shea butter, avocado oil, aloe, mango seed butter, and olive oil, your curls will enjoy ultimate hydration and increased definition. The Cantu Avocado Curl Activator Cream smooths and enhances your natural curl pattern to produce that frizz-free volume you crave. Allow Cantu to bring out the best in your curls, coils, or waves and restore your authentic beauty.

New ingredients produce delectable new scent

Shea butter, avocado oil, aloe, mango seed butter, and olive oil increase moisture and hydration

Provides frizz-free volume while enhancing natural curl pattern

Sulfate-free formula contains no harsh ingredients

For use on all curl patterns and hair textures