Cantu Men's collection is specifically formulated with the needs of men with wavy, curly, and coarse hair in mind. The Cantu Men's Cream Pomade is a staple for the man who prefers his hair with a strong hold that's soft to the touch. The unique blend of caffeine, hemp seed oil, and shea butter produces an iconic formula that promotes moisture, hold, and hair growth. Coconut oil infusions lock in moisture and provide beautiful shine, and the shea butter delivers a deeper moisture, strong hold, and defined and touchably-soft curls. This sulfate-free natural hair staple is also free from parabens and mineral oils and provides a wonderful masculine fragrance to complement the eye-catching waves and curls this pomade produces. To use, apply the Men's Cream Pomade to palms and use on damp hair for enhanced curl definition, or towel dry hair for a sculpted style.

