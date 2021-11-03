Cantu Shea Butter Coconut Curling Cream Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Cantu Shea Butter Coconut Curling Cream

12 ozUPC: 0081751301003
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18

Product Details

  • No sulfate, silicone, parabens or mineral oil
  • For natural hair
  • Defines and moisturizes, dry damaged hair