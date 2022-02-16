So long, dry curls. Hello, hydrated hair! Cantu's Deep Treatment Hair Masque provides intense deep conditioning in order to strengthen dry and damaged hair. Crafted with the signature Cantu formula containing shea butter and essential oils, the Deep Treatment Hair Masque restores and strengthens naturally curly hair and helps hair retain moisture. With regular use, masque will lock in moisture and help hair survive dry, hot climates. This sulfate-free hair masque is also free of silicones, paragons, or mineral oil, making it gentle on hair of all textures and curl patterns as it penetrates follicles to reveal strong, healthy hair. For intense conditioning of dry and damaged hair, apply the Deep Treatment Hair Masque generously to clean, damp hair. Cover hair with a plastic cap and apply moderate heat for 15 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly with cool water, which locks in moisture and adds an increased level of shine. For a defined and bouncy Wash & Go, rinse hair thoroughly with cool water and follow up with a Cantu cocktail, which consists of the Cantu Moisturizing Curl Activator Cream and Cantu's Coconut Curling Cream.

Carefully crafted formula contains no harsh chemicals, sulfates, silicones, parabens, or mineral oil.

Deep treatment restores and strengthens dry and damaged hair

Intense conditioning to produce moisture and shine

Locks in moisture to protect hair in dry, hot climates