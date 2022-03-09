Ingredients

Water, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Potato Starch, Sunflower Seeds, Brown Rice Meal, Honey, Cane Sugar, Contains Less Than 2% of Egg Whites, Non-GMO Expeller Presses Canola Oil, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Whole Grain Miller, Xanthan Gum, Molasses, Yeast, Cultured Brown Rice Flour, Whole Grain Teff, Sea Salt, Whole Gran Quinoa, Whole Grain Amaranth, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potato Flour, Mono Calcium Phosphate), Eggs, Vinegar Organic Cane Sugar Vinegar), Whole Grain Buckwheat Flour, Enzymes.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.