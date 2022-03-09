Canyon Bakehouse® Gluten Free Honey Whole Grain English Muffins Perspective: front
Canyon Bakehouse® Gluten Free Honey Whole Grain English Muffins Perspective: left
Canyon Bakehouse® Gluten Free Honey Whole Grain English Muffins Perspective: right
Canyon Bakehouse® Gluten Free Honey Whole Grain English Muffins Perspective: top
Canyon Bakehouse® Gluten Free Honey Whole Grain English Muffins

4 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0085358400239
Fork apart, toast, and savor these soft and delicious English Muffins. Top with melted butter and jam or build the ultimate breakfast sandwich!Since 2009, we've raised the bar on gluten-free baking, making delicious offerings the whole family will enjoy so everyone can Love Bread Again.

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1muffin (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate37g13.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein5g
Calcium49mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium116mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Potato Starch, Sunflower Seeds, Brown Rice Meal, Honey, Cane Sugar, Contains Less Than 2% of Egg Whites, Non-GMO Expeller Presses Canola Oil, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Whole Grain Miller, Xanthan Gum, Molasses, Yeast, Cultured Brown Rice Flour, Whole Grain Teff, Sea Salt, Whole Gran Quinoa, Whole Grain Amaranth, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potato Flour, Mono Calcium Phosphate), Eggs, Vinegar Organic Cane Sugar Vinegar), Whole Grain Buckwheat Flour, Enzymes.

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.

