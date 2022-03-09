Canyon Bakehouse® Gluten Free Honey Whole Grain English Muffins
Product Details
Fork apart, toast, and savor these soft and delicious English Muffins. Top with melted butter and jam or build the ultimate breakfast sandwich!Since 2009, we've raised the bar on gluten-free baking, making delicious offerings the whole family will enjoy so everyone can Love Bread Again.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Brown Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Potato Starch, Sunflower Seeds, Brown Rice Meal, Honey, Cane Sugar, Contains Less Than 2% of Egg Whites, Non-GMO Expeller Presses Canola Oil, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Whole Grain Miller, Xanthan Gum, Molasses, Yeast, Cultured Brown Rice Flour, Whole Grain Teff, Sea Salt, Whole Gran Quinoa, Whole Grain Amaranth, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potato Flour, Mono Calcium Phosphate), Eggs, Vinegar Organic Cane Sugar Vinegar), Whole Grain Buckwheat Flour, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives.
