Hover to Zoom
Cap'N Crunch Berries Cereal Cups
12 ct / 1.3 ozUPC: 1003000031596
Purchase Options
Product Details
CAP'N CRUNCH’S CRUNCHBERRY Cereal features the great taste of CAP'N CRUNCH with artificially berry flavored CRUNCH BERRIES. Sold in convenient single serving cups. Your customers can just add milk and eat directly from the bowls. Feature on your breakfast bar or include in your grab- an-d go area to drive incremental sales.
- Your customers can just add milk and eat directly from the bowls.
- Sold in convenient single serving cups.
- Feature on your breakfast bar or include in your grab- and- go area to drive incremental sales
- CAP'N CRUNCH’S CRUNCHBERRY Cereal features the great taste of CAP'N CRUNCH with artificially berry flavored CRUNCH BERRIES.