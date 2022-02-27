CAP'N CRUNCH’S CRUNCHBERRY Cereal features the great taste of CAP'N CRUNCH with artificially berry flavored CRUNCH BERRIES. Sold in convenient single serving cups. Your customers can just add milk and eat directly from the bowls. Feature on your breakfast bar or include in your grab- an-d go area to drive incremental sales.

Your customers can just add milk and eat directly from the bowls.

Sold in convenient single serving cups.

Feature on your breakfast bar or include in your grab- and- go area to drive incremental sales

CAP'N CRUNCH’S CRUNCHBERRY Cereal features the great taste of CAP'N CRUNCH with artificially berry flavored CRUNCH BERRIES.