Cape Cod® Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Party Size Perspective: front
Cape Cod® Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Party Size Perspective: back
Cape Cod® Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Party Size Perspective: left
Cape Cod® Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Party Size Perspective: right
Cape Cod® Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Party Size Perspective: top
Cape Cod® Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Party Size Perspective: bottom
Cape Cod® Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Party Size

14 ozUPC: 0002068500165
Product Details

Carefully selected potatoes. Oil. Salt. How do you transform the simplest ingredients into such a ridiculously good kettle cooked potato chip? For us, it's done one small batch at a time. We use choice potatoes, sliced thick and cooked in custom kettles at precisely the right temperature to a golden amber hue. No two chips are the same, but they all share a hearty potato flavor and that wonderful Cape Cod crunch. Cape Cod Potato Chips are known for their quality taste, hearty crunch and distinctly remarkable flavors. These delicious chips are made with premium ingredients. Available in many traditional and unique varieties, Cape Cod Potato Chips maintain the tradition of using high quality ingredients in all its snacks.

  • QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Nothing but potatoes, oil, and salt
  • KETTLE COOKED CHIPS: Our potatoes are generously sliced and cooked in custom kettles one batch at a time
  • PERFECT CAPE COD CRUNCH: Kettle cooked potato chips with a classic, hearty crunch
  • GLUTEN FREE SNACK: Non-GMO Project Verified; No artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors
  • A CROWD FAVORITE: Large Party Size bag is perfect for parties, picnics, BBQs, or snacking at home with the family

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
