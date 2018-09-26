Cape Cod® Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Party Size
Product Details
Carefully selected potatoes. Oil. Salt. How do you transform the simplest ingredients into such a ridiculously good kettle cooked potato chip? For us, it's done one small batch at a time. We use choice potatoes, sliced thick and cooked in custom kettles at precisely the right temperature to a golden amber hue. No two chips are the same, but they all share a hearty potato flavor and that wonderful Cape Cod crunch. Cape Cod Potato Chips are known for their quality taste, hearty crunch and distinctly remarkable flavors. These delicious chips are made with premium ingredients. Available in many traditional and unique varieties, Cape Cod Potato Chips maintain the tradition of using high quality ingredients in all its snacks.
- QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Nothing but potatoes, oil, and salt
- KETTLE COOKED CHIPS: Our potatoes are generously sliced and cooked in custom kettles one batch at a time
- PERFECT CAPE COD CRUNCH: Kettle cooked potato chips with a classic, hearty crunch
- GLUTEN FREE SNACK: Non-GMO Project Verified; No artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors
- A CROWD FAVORITE: Large Party Size bag is perfect for parties, picnics, BBQs, or snacking at home with the family
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More