Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Cape Cod® Party Size Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
13 ozUPC: 0002068500305
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat4.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk Whey, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Buttermilk, Nonfat Milk, Onion Powder, Sugar, Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Parsley, Green Onion, Natural Flavors.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More