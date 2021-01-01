Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk Whey, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Buttermilk, Nonfat Milk, Onion Powder, Sugar, Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Parsley, Green Onion, Natural Flavors.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More