Cape Cod Reduced Fat Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Product Details
Our Less Fat Chips are just as delicious as our classic Original flavor chip. That's because they have a surprisingly similar recipe: choice potatoes, vegetable oil and salt. Nothing added. They just get an extra spin in the kettle to remove excess oil. 40% less fat than the leading brand of potato chips and nothing added! Cape Cod Potato Chips are known for their quality taste, hearty crunch and distinctly remarkable flavors. These delicious chips are made with premium ingredients beginning with oil, salt and potatoes. Available in many traditional and unique varieties, Cape Cod Potato Chips maintain the tradition of using high quality ingredients in all its snacks.
- SIMPLE RECIPE: Nothing but choice potatoes, vegetable oil, and salt
- LESS FAT KETTLE COOKED CHIPS: We remove excess oil to keep all the flavor and reduce the fat with nothing added
- SAME GREAT TASTE: Just as delicious as our classic chip and with the same Cape Cod crunch
- QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Non-GMO, gluten-free snack with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- A CROWD FAVORITE: Large size bag (8 ounces) is perfect for parties, picnics, BBQs, or snacking at home with the family
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil and/or Sunflower Oil), Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
