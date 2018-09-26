Cape Cod® Reduced Fat Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Product Details
Sometimes we just can't stop at perfection. Our Sea Salt & Vinegar chips were already a classic- thickly sliced for a full, robust potato flavor, plus a bit more vinegar. We decided to remove the excess oil during the kettle cooking process and reduce the fat. Now every chip holds layers of wonderful, salty, sour flavor - and 40% less fat than the leading brand of regular potato chips. How's that for a recipe for success?
- BOLD FLAVOR: A Cape Cod take on the classic salty and sour pairing of Salt & Vinegar
- THE PERFECT CRUNCH: We remove the excess oil so every chip holds layers of wonderful flavor and reduces the fat
- QUALITY INGREDIENTS: No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- CAREFULLY SELECTED INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free
- ENOUGH FOR EVERYONE: Large size bags are perfect for parties, picnics, BBQs, or snacking at home with the family
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Canola Oil, Safflower Oil, and/or Sunflower Oil), Maltodextrin, Salt, Vinegar Powder, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Dextrose, Acetic Acid, Sugar, Apple Cider Vinegar Powder.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More